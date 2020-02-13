NWS issues 'Code Orange' Air Quality alert for central NC as Saharan dust moves in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The plume of Saharan dust that has spread over the Southeast will be noticeable this afternoon with hazy sunshine. This dust will travel off to the east throughout the day today and should have relatively minimal impacts, except for potentially causing a rather colorful sunset this evening.An unsettled weather pattern will return to the area this afternoon as an upper-level disturbance migrates out of the lower Ohio River Valley over the Appalachians. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to erupt over the mountains today, and these storms will linger to the southeast through the Triangle closer to the evening. Some of these storms can be strong, especially to the west, capable of producing local flash flooding and damaging wind gusts.The unsettled pattern is expected to remain early this week as an upper-level trough idles over the Northeast. This system will start to dip southward towards midweek, keeping the threat for showers and thunderstorms around for the Triangle. Temperatures should remain relatively constant and seasonable throughout the area for most of this week as a result of this rather stationary system to our north; however, humid conditions are also expected to remain.This upper-level system will weaken and shift off to the east towards the end of the week. As a result, showers and thunderstorms could become less widespread throughout the area. Despite this, there could be a lingering shower or thunderstorm in parts of the Triangle heading into the weekend.Have a great day!Steve Stewart