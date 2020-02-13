NWS issues 'Code Orange' Air Quality alert for central NC as Saharan dust moves in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saharan dust will reach its peak for central North Carolina tonight and tomorrow morning, allowing for a nice sunset and sunrise. Though the best view will be along the coastal locations where the dust is more apparent.We are in a typical summertime pattern which will provide hazy, hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Each day provides a slight chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm, but Wednesday and Thursday will provide the most showers and storms for central North Carolina.The Saharan dust is here in North Carolina and will cause poor air quality tomorrow. That's why the National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued aAir Quality Alert for all of central North Carolina for the entire length of Sunday.means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, the elderly and those with respiratory diseases. People in any of these categories are advised to limit activity outdoors due to the fine dust particles that may easily get into someone's lungs, thereby causing breathing issues.While most won't notice the dust, it can make for nice sunrises and sunsets. It will also cause the sky to look a little more hazy than usual. An extremely rare occurrence, central N.C. hasn't seen this much dust in over half a century. If you snag any cool sunsets or sunrises, send me a message on Twitter (@RobJohnsonABC11) or Facebook (Robert Johnson WTVD).Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson