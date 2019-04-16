More Sun Tomorrow

The cold front that came through central North Carolina early this morning is now well off the Carolina coast and moving farther to the east. Dry cooler air has moved in from the west and north behind this front.An elongated area of high pressure extending from Kentucky southward into the northern Gulf of Mexico will move east and help bring a clear and cooler night tonight then a bright and sunny day tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s to near 40, with some patchy frost in a few areas.Given plenty of sunshine and high pressure at the surface, the weather across the region should become quite nice tomorrow afternoon.Eventually, high pressure at the surface and aloft will lead to a nice weather pattern for Wednesday and Thursday with the afternoon temperature warming well into the 70s to near 80 degrees.High pressure will move off to the east Wednesday night and Thursday as a new storm system takes shape in the lee of the Rockies and into the western Plains states. This new storm will eastward into the Ohio Valley by Friday.A southward trailing cold front will sweep eastward across Kentucky, Tennessee and the Deep South during Thursday and Thursday night. This front is projected to reach western North Carolina by around midday Friday then continue moving eastward Friday afternoon and Friday evening.Ahead of this front, moisture will start to increase on Thursday leading to an increase in humidity. This increase in humidity and a warm southerly flow will set the stage for a moist and unstable weather pattern by Friday morning.There will be a few hit-and-miss showers across central North Carolina Friday morning into early Friday afternoon. Then as the front approaches, there will be more numerous showers and thunderstorms.Some of the thunderstorms could become severe with damaging winds and hail. There could also be localized downpours.Once that front moves through, dry, more stable air will move in later Friday night and this drier air should help set the stage for a partly sunny cool and mostly settled weather pattern for Saturday and Easter Sunday.Have a nice evening,Chris