Warming Up!

High pressure ridging into central North Carolina will bring another very cold night tonight with low temperatures in the mid-30s in the downtown areas, but down to 27-30 again in the normally colder places in the countryside away from the urban influence. So, if people have attempted to put sensitive plants outside they will have to be covered up or brought indoors to prevent freeze and frost damage.

As high pressure starts to move off to the east tomorrow, temperatures won't be so cool tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will be back to warmer levels, into the 70s, on Friday.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected across central North Carolina for Saturday of this coming weekend. However, this big warm up won't last long. A large upper-level storm system will swing southward out of central Canada and link up with another upper-level system moving eastward out of the Rockies. This whole weather system will support an eastward moving cold front that should move from west to east across central North Carolina during Sunday with showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.

Dry weather should move back into the region Sunday night as the cold front moves south and off the Carolina coast.

A large area of high pressure area will move into the northern and central Plains States by Sunday. This large high pressure area will move east and will help bring a flow of drier and cooler weather for April 1. But don't be fooled by this dry weather.

A storm system will form near the Carolina cost during Monday night and Tuesday of next week. This storm will bring increasing cloudiness later Monday and then there is the chance for some wet weather in the Triangle Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week.
