Cold Air Moving In

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Dec. 24, 1.76 inches of rain fell at KRDU for the calendar day. This breaks the record of 1.71 inches set in 2014.Mainly dry weather is expected on this Christmas Day. Temperatures will continue to fall through this morning, eventually bottoming out in the low to middle 30s around mid-morning. Very little if any recovery is expected with maximum temperatures in the middle 30s this afternoon. Clouds will break for some sunshine this morning and winds will gust 20-25 mph through the day. Wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day. We may see a flurry today in spots, but most areas dry out.With clear skies and lighter winds tonight it will be very cold with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. This "cold snap" is expected to be brief as the big upper-level trough will move offshore late tonight. Rising 500-mb heights are expected tomorrow into Sunday with a westerly upper-level flow. After another cold night tomorrow night, highs will be around normal Sunday.A system will move through the northeastern United States Monday. The associated cold front will move through the Triangle late Monday or early Monday night. Moisture will be limited so precipitation will be limited. After a mild day Monday it will cool by around 8-10 degrees Tuesday.A wedge of high pressure will become established Tuesday and remain in place Wednesday.Peak wind gusts over the last 24 hours ending at 3 a.m. EST Friday:Hatteras, N.C.: 63 mphFayetteville, N.C.: 53 mphGreensboro-Winston Salem Airport, N.C.: 53 mphWilmington/New Hanover Airport, N.C.: 53 mphGoldsboro/Johnson AFB, N.C.: 52 mphJacksonville, N.C.: 51 mphKenansville/Duplin Co. Airport, N.C.: 49 mphBogue Field, N.C.: 49 mphRocky Mount-Wilson Airport, N.C.: 49 mph24-hour rainfall ending at 3 a.m. EST Friday:Hatteras, N.C.: 3.29 inchesHoffman/Mackall AAF, N.C.: 2.10 inchesOxford, N.C.: 1.99 inchesFayetteville/Ft Bragg, N.C.: 1.91 inchesSanford, N.C.: 1.89 inchesRaleigh/Durham Airport, N.C.: 1.81 inchesHave a very Merry Christmas and a great weekend!Big Weather