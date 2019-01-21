In the wake of the powerful storm that blasted the Northeast over the weekend, a surge of bitterly cold Arctic air arrived in Central North Carolina last night and will be with us through tonight.Despite bright sunshine all day long today, temperatures will barely be able to crack the freezing mark this afternoon.Then tonight, under a continued clear sky, readings will fall down into the teens in most spots for the second night in a row. This is the coldest air mass to reach us so far this winter.A dramatic recovery in temperatures will begin tomorrow as a flow of air from the south commences. There will still be quite a bit of sunshine tomorrow and afternoon readings will climb into the 40s in most parts of Central North Carolina.Much warmer air will reach us on Wednesday as the afternoon temperature climbs to 60 degrees Fahrenheit or higher despite plenty of clouds.Then, a cold front will move through on Thursday with some rain likely.Following that front, dry and colder weather is likely Friday into the weekend.Have a nice week!Bigweather