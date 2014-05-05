RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After some rain and freezing rain this morning, we got a little break this afternoon, although some light rain continues across the Sandhills. Unfortunately, more rain and freezing rain are on the way.Later tonight, another batch of moisture will push into the region, mostly after midnight. Temperatures near the Virginia border will be below freezing, so the rain will freeze on contact with the ground. In Person, Vance, and Granville counties, the ice could accumulate to .25" by tomorrow afternoon, which could lead to some power outages along with slick roads. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for these counties.Around the Triangle, temperatures will hover around freezing by sunrise. There is the potential for up to .10" of ice in northern parts of Durham and Orange Counties, with a light glaze elsewhere in the Triangle. A few slick spots are possible on roads in the Triangle, especially bridges and overpasses. The freezing rain should change to plain rain in the Triangle by midday or early afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Triangle.To the south, a cold rain is likely across the Sandhills with no icing expected. Highs tomorrow will only be in the low and mid 30s from the Triangle to the north and near 40 to the south.The rain and freezing rain will taper off tomorrow night, but more rain is likely by Sunday, with a bit of freezing rain possible again in northern counties.Stay warm and safe and dry this weekend!Chris