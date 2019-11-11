Weather

Record-breaking cold temps possible this week

If you like warm weather I hope you enjoyed today, because major changes are on the way.

Rain will develop late Tuesday morning behind a cold front. Rain will be widespread, and it will start to taper off during the afternoon. Totals will range from .50" to .75". As the rain wraps up a few flurries are possible due to cold air rushing in. No accumulation or travel issues are expected at this time.

The bigger story will be the strength of this Arctic air mass. Record lows are in jeopardy early Wednesday. Right now the record at RDU is 23 degrees set back in 1977. Conditions don't improve much during the afternoon. Highs will only reach the lower 40s. Those temperatures are well below our average winter time high so bundle up!

Cooler highs stick around Thursday. During the afternoon clouds will spread into central North Carolina, and rain forms late Thursday through Friday due to an area of low pressure.Unseasonably chilly will continue to stick around through the end of the work week.

Things dry out during the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impaired driver blamed for deadly Smithfield crash
1 dead after truck, car collide at Raleigh intersection
Southern Season closing after 44 years in Chapel Hill
Oak City Kitty dies months after retiring
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
1-year-old son helps swear mother in as lawyer
VIDEO: Airplane from NC skids off runway while landing in Chicago
Show More
I-440 ramp to Wade Avenue to close for 2 years
Video: Texas substitute teacher punched, stomped on student
Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire
Police officer denied service; 2 Cook Out employees fired
Marine who abandoned NC post accused of murder
More TOP STORIES News