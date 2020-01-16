Winter Returns Tonight

The long stretch of very warm weather is just about over. Cold high pressure is building into the region tonight, and by morning temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s. There will be a sun/cloud mix on Friday with highs in the low and mid 40s, the coolest highs we've seen since December 19, which illustrates just how warm it has been.Clouds will increase later tomorrow and tomorrow night as a cold front approaches from the west. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but mainly dry. Some showers will move in by late afternoon and early evening, but should be brief and rather light. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 40s to lower 50s. The rain will end by Sunday morning, and the weekend will end on a bright and milder note, with highs in the 50s,A strong surge of cold air will blow into the region by Sunday night into Monday, sending temperatures well below average through the middle of next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, with lows of 20-25. Some spots could drop into the teens on a couple of mornings.But for snow lovers, still no signs of a winter storm any time soon!Have a great evening,Chris