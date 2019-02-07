The weather of the past few days has been spring like. RDU Int'l hit a record high of 79 today, beating the old record of 76 in 2017. There will be one more very warm day followed by a quick turn to reality over the weekend. Readings this afternoon have warmed into the upper 70s and lower 80s, setting records for the date in many places.A large storm system moving into the Great Lakes has a trailing cold front sweeping eastward. This front will reach the spine of the Appalachians tomorrow morning.The front will move through central North Carolina tomorrow afternoon with mostly clouds and no measurable precipitation.Behind that cold front, noticeably cooler weather will move into central North Carolina leading to temperatures a bit cooler than normal for both Saturday and Sunday despite a partly sunny sky.Overall, the weekend looks chilly but dry.Another cold front is projected to move north to south through central North Carolina Sunday night then stall over South Carolina. This front should bring some rain Sunday night and Monday.A large area of high pressure is still projected to move into the Great Lakes then into the northeastern U.S. this coming weekend. The shallow, low-level cooler air coming into the region behind Sunday night's front will set up a cold air wedge. This will keep temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s for daytime highs on Monday.Another storm system will bring some rain into the region on Tuesday, then we'll dry out later next week.Have a great evening!Chris