Weather

Cold front moves through North Carolina, could bring thunderstorms, damaging winds

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move across North Carolina on Tuesday, bringing a severe weather risk to the area.

Temperatures began the day above normal, reaching into the 60s in some spots, with clear skies. But a line of showers moving in from our west will change that.

The last line of showers move through the area around 7 p.m. On the back side of those showers are cold temperatures.

The severe weather risk has decreased for most of central North Carolina. Now only the southern and eastern areas are under a marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather.

Does it really snow 10 days after we hear thunder in the winter?

ABC11 First Alert Weather Team said the areas in and around Clayton will likely see the strongest storms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncweatherstorm
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
Post office worker wins $500K lottery jackpot
Parents upset after consultants' decision to keep MVP curriculum
Raleigh Radiology branch suspends mammography services
Documents show UNC paid $75K to keep Confederate group off campus
Does it really snow 10 days after we hear thunder?
Each state's most popular holiday toy revealed
Show More
'All I Want For Christmas Is You' finally No. 1 after 25 years
What J.J Abrams and Daisy Ridley stole from the Star Wars set
Raleigh man's academy gets young people on right track
Police investigating string of Wake County hair salon thefts
City of Durham workers claim hostile work environment, demand change
More TOP STORIES News