Showers and a few thunderstorms will move across North Carolina on Tuesday, bringing a severe weather risk to the area.
Temperatures began the day above normal, reaching into the 60s in some spots, with clear skies. But a line of showers moving in from our west will change that.
The last line of showers move through the area around 7 p.m. On the back side of those showers are cold temperatures.
The severe weather risk has decreased for most of central North Carolina. Now only the southern and eastern areas are under a marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather.
Does it really snow 10 days after we hear thunder in the winter?
ABC11 First Alert Weather Team said the areas in and around Clayton will likely see the strongest storms.
Cold front moves through North Carolina, could bring thunderstorms, damaging winds
