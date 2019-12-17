Cold front moves through North Carolina, could bring thunderstorms, damaging winds

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move across North Carolina on Tuesday, bringing a severe weather risk to the area.Temperatures began the day above normal, reaching into the 60s in some spots, with clear skies. But a line of showers moving in from our west will change that.The last line of showers move through the area around 7 p.m. On the back side of those showers are cold temperatures.The severe weather risk has decreased for most of central North Carolina. Now only the southern and eastern areas are under a marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather.ABC11 First Alert Weather Team said the areas in and around Clayton will likely see the strongest storms.