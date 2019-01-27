WEATHER

Arctic front moving in, light snow possible Tuesday evening

An area of low pressure will cross the state of Florida today and will trek northeastward tonight into Monday off the Carolina coastline.
Some clouds will stream over the central and eastern Carolinas today, but it will remain dry as any rain looks to skirt along or just offshore. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s in the afternoon.

Monday will have a good deal of sunshine, but then clouds will build in Tuesday as a strong cold front advances from the west. Some rain will start to develop later in the day, then as much colder air rushes in Tuesday night, rain can mix with wet snow. Some places north and west of the Triangle may even have a complete changeover to snow.

In the wake of this front, temperatures will be no better than the lower 40s Wednesday with a brisk wind. It will turn even colder Thursday despite a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the middle 30s.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart

