Weather

Beautiful Weekend

After a blustery cool day, skies will clear tonight and winds will gradually diminish. By morning, temperatures will be on the chilly side with lows in the low and mid 30s. The weekend is shaping up to be gorgeous, although a little cold at night. Sunny skies are expected tomorrow with highs in the mid and upper 50s, along with a bit of a northwest breeze. Although it won't be as windy as it was today. Tomorrow night, with clear skies, light winds and dry air in place, temperatures will plunge into the upper 20s and low 30s.

A southwest wind and lots of sun on Sunday will join forces to boost temperatures into the low and mid 60s--enjoy!

Next week will offer spring like temperatures and a chance for a few showers by Tuesday into Wednesday, but it doesn't look like a rain out on either day.

Have a great weekend!
Chris


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chatham Co. man tests positive for coronavirus after Italy visit
North Carolina faces shortage of coronavirus testing kits, Cooper says
SXSW canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak
Women build Fayetteville communities ahead of International Women's Day
Raleigh mom frets as son is quarantined in China
Southeastern NC VA facilities screening veterans, personnel for coronavirus
Truck fire closes northbound lanes of I-95 in Harnett County
Show More
Wake County coronavirus patient is member of Cary church
Bill Clinton addresses affair with Lewinsky in new documentary
Crew members, passengers on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, VP Pence says
Coronavirus fear? Asian man sprayed in possible hate crime
3 brain tumor survivors treated at Duke to run marathon together
More TOP STORIES News