Beautiful Weekend

After a blustery cool day, skies will clear tonight and winds will gradually diminish. By morning, temperatures will be on the chilly side with lows in the low and mid 30s. The weekend is shaping up to be gorgeous, although a little cold at night. Sunny skies are expected tomorrow with highs in the mid and upper 50s, along with a bit of a northwest breeze. Although it won't be as windy as it was today. Tomorrow night, with clear skies, light winds and dry air in place, temperatures will plunge into the upper 20s and low 30s.A southwest wind and lots of sun on Sunday will join forces to boost temperatures into the low and mid 60s--enjoy!Next week will offer spring like temperatures and a chance for a few showers by Tuesday into Wednesday, but it doesn't look like a rain out on either day.Have a great weekend!Chris