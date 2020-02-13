Weather

Cold Tonight, Seasonable Sunday

Another chilly night is on tap for central North Carolina. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s in the Triangle and areas northward. Meanwhile, the sandhills will drop into the low 30s overnight.

It will be a cold start to the day tomorrow before temperatures climb into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Look for mostly sunny conditions. We'll transition from sun to clouds on Monday. There's a slight chance for a shower come Monday, but most of the precipitation will stay off to our west and if it does arrive in central North Carolina, it'll be late at night.

However, Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be warm and soggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Behind this rain event, another brief shot of colder air is expected to impact the region next weekend, but it should not last long as another blast of warmer air returns by the second full week of March.
Stay warm tonight!

Robert Johnson


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
Biden blasts Trump's military treatment, feels good about NC
Tom Steyer drops out of presidential race
College recruiter fired after lining students by skin color
Duke drops second straight in 52-50 defeat at UVA
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Triangle hospitals welcome Leap Day babies
Show More
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
NYC to reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets
Two men linked to Fayetteville armed robbery: Police
2nd man charged in shooting death of 26-year-old in east Raleigh
Saturday is last day to vote early in NC
More TOP STORIES News