Cold Tonight, Seasonable Sunday

Another chilly night is on tap for central North Carolina. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s in the Triangle and areas northward. Meanwhile, the sandhills will drop into the low 30s overnight.It will be a cold start to the day tomorrow before temperatures climb into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Look for mostly sunny conditions. We'll transition from sun to clouds on Monday. There's a slight chance for a shower come Monday, but most of the precipitation will stay off to our west and if it does arrive in central North Carolina, it'll be late at night.However, Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be warm and soggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.Behind this rain event, another brief shot of colder air is expected to impact the region next weekend, but it should not last long as another blast of warmer air returns by the second full week of March.Stay warm tonight!Robert Johnson