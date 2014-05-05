Cold Rain and a Wintry Mix

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The storm system that we've been talking about all week is just off the Georgia/South Carolina coast now, and will slowly move away from the Southeast coast today. Moisture with this storm extends all the way back through Kentucky and Tennessee, with snow on the western edge as well as in the mountains.Rain is just now in the Triangle, though dry air continues to erode it as it moves in. Still, this layer of dry air should be overcome shortly, and with rain spreading over the region before daybreak. Currently the rain also extends back into the foothills, as marginal temperatures are still in place. While we have seen some reports of sleet down toward Charlotte, there hasn't been any widespread wintry weather yet; we expect this to continue to be the case early today as the rain expands over the region. Dew points have come up to near or even above the freezing mark across the area, so even though temperatures will drop a few degrees as the rain starts, precipitation type remains rain. It is still pretty warm aloft which suggests rain over snow today, and additionally we don't expect to see any heavy precipitation to help to cool the column. All of this combined should mean that while we can't rule out a touch of snow or sleet mixing in somewhere through the morning, this will mainly be a cold rain today with temperatures in the mid- and upper 30s.The caveat to that is the drop in upper-level temperatures later today before the precipitation ends this evening. This could give us just enough cold air to turn to the rain over to snow at the last minute, and that is where our window for any accumulation will occur. With most of the moisture already gone, we would likely see only a small amount of snow, and we continue to believe that a coating of snow is possible in and around Raleigh itself, with a chance that someplace could pick up as much as an inch.No accumulation is expected south and east of the city, but areas to the north and west can pick up an inch or even two of snow. Heavier amounts will be well to the west toward the Triad.The bigger concern could be that with wet roadways and potentially some slushy conditions this evening giving way to temperatures below freezing overnight, we could see icy areas develop, especially on bridges and overpasses. Some places may even drop into the upper 20s, with the potential for black ice. This could cause slippery spots past daybreak tomorrow.We will dry out for this weekend with more sunshine than clouds; however, it will stay chilly.Another wave of energy will ride up the coast for Monday and Tuesday, and we continue to see the models waffling on timing and location - the American model, in particular, has backed off on widespread precipitation.Beyond that, quiet weather will be around for the middle and end of next week, though a cold front may come through Friday with some clouds. This may be followed by an intrusion of Arctic air for next weekend.Have a great Friday and try to stay dry!Big Weather