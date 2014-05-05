Cold Rain & Freezing Rain

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory remain in effect through 7am Friday morning. Significant icing will happen in the highlighted areas, with ½" possible north of I-85. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/V6hCtc2an2 — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) February 18, 2021

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for part of our viewing area. It runs from 10am today (Thursday) through 7am Friday. 2-3" of rain will fall and w/ saturated ground flooding may happen, esp. in poor drainage areas. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Rfaxe4Hvus — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) February 18, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain has begun around much of the Triangle now, and even temperatures that were holding up in the mid-30s before it started have begun to drop. This storm system will be bringing messy weather to our area for a time.The storm responsible for this latest round of wet weather is over the north-central Gulf this morning, and it will be heading east-northeast across the Southeast today and tonight. A second wave looks like it may follow for tomorrow, which will keep the precipitation going at least in to the early afternoon. With these flat waves passing to our south and east, we'll be stuck with a persistent north to northeast flow, which will keep the cold air in place. This will make temperature recovery very difficult today, and even tomorrow will remain rather cold despite less rain overall.Temperatures are currently just below the freezing mark across northern and western parts of the Triangle and beyond, and in this area they will be tough to get to climb above 32. With rain continuing to fall all day into the mostly sub-freezing air at the surface, we can expect a big buildup of ice. This will be especially true out toward Greensboro and Danville, but even areas closer in toward Burlington and Roxboro could have an extended stretch of icing. In these areas, we can expect 0.25-0.50 of an inch of ice with a threat of power outages and tree limb breakage. This is also the zone where there could be some sleet for a time. Closer in, areas from near RDU airport out toward Durham and Chapel Hill can receive 0.10-0.25 of an inch of ice, which will cause travel delays. We do expect temperatures to get above freezing there by midday and stay there through the afternoon. Down into the city of Raleigh, temperatures will be close enough to freezing, though just above, to make icing a concern for bridges and overpasses; people should be on the lookout for some icing on other colder surfaces as well. Areas south and east of Raleigh should have just a cold rain. Because of all of this there is a winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory for the area.It is a kind of iffy situation as there will be plenty of warm air aloft coming up with temperatures (warm raindrops) and the fact that it was mild yesterday, and temperatures got into the 40s again yesterday in most areas. We are well-removed from the deepest low-level cold air, and that can help as well. Some places, especially west and north of the Triangle, could see temperatures hover right around freezing into tonight, though our thinking is that the Triangle will be just above that, and hover mostly in the middle 30s. Rain will continue overnight and could be heavier in the eastern areas. Because of this, there is a Flash Flood Watch for today into tomorrow.Dry and quiet weather will finally return for the weekend with another cold high building eastward. This will give us sunshine Saturday and keep temperatures from rising out of the low 40s. We will warm more Sunday as the high slides to the east, though some clouds may start to stream in during the afternoon in west-southwest flow aloft. The next front moves through Monday with what looks like a few hours of rain.There is no true cold tap behind this front for Tuesday with dry weather returning, and we will warm a for a bit next week with temperatures climbing into the low 60s with a decent amount of sun.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather