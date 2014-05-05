Cold Rain & Freezing Rain Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major winter storm will bring a soaking, cold rain and treacherous freezing rain to our region beginning overnight and persisting throughout the day tomorrow.Now is the time to prepare. Clouds will increase this evening ahead of the system. Precipitation will not begin until after midnight.For tomorrow morning, expect hours of freezing rain with accumulating ice for the Triangle and areas to the north and west. Areas south and east of the Triangle will have a persistent cold rain.By the afternoon and early evening, the precipitation will become more less consistent. Still, expect rain showers for areas south and east of the Raleigh with periods of rain/freezing rain in the Triangle and on-and-off times of freezing rain northwest of the Triangle.Areas along and northwest of the I-85 will get the most ice accumulation which will cause dangerous travel conditions, broken tree limbs and numerous power outages.Rain and freezing rain will become more scattered for Thursday night.Rain may linger early Friday morning along the Coastal Plain. But by sunrise, it'll be dry and cloudy.Clouds will remain with limited opportunities for any sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 40s in the Triangle but temperatures overnight will drop below freezing for many areas, so black ice will be an issue come Saturday morning.High pressure will build into the Tennessee and Ohio Valley, bringing sunny and cool conditions. Highs will be in the low 40s on Saturday, mid 40s Sunday.Light rain arrives for Monday before sunshine and above-average temperatures appear for the middle of the week.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson