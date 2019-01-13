WEATHER

Cold rain and sleet expected in the Triangle through Sunday night

Cold rain hits the Triangle

Steve Stewart
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Cloudy, cold and rainy weather will be the rule today and if you are traveling north and west of the Triangle, freezing rain and sleet could cause slippery and treacherous travel.

The storm center causing the wet or icy weather will move out to sea tonight and colder air will shift south into the Triangle and as the temperature drops to below freezing, there could definitely be slippery travel.

In addition, some light snow to the north of the Triangle will taper off tonight.



Big Weather said the temperature recorded at RDU Friday morning was 10 degrees below the average, while Fayetteville was seven degrees below.

Friday morning was the coldest morning of 2019 and the coldest morning in two weeks.

There are winter storm warnings for Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Person counties.

There is a winter weather advisory in place for Chatham, Durham, Granville, Orange, Randolph, Vance and Warren counties.

Precipitation will wind down Sunday afternoon as light rain or drizzle, and with temperatures near 40, travel issues in the Triangle should be limited to wet roads.

There is a slight chance for some light snow or flurries late Monday as the system moves away and colder air returns, but big accumulations are not expected at this time.

