Cold Rain, Wintry Mix North

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Accumulating ice with sleet and freezing rain will be possible for spots north of the Triangle this morning with temperatures near freezing. Otherwise, as temperatures rise into the middle and upper 30s later this morning, most of the area will warm up just enough so that all that reaches the surface will be a chilly, soaking rain.Rain will drench the state from west to east through this evening, with heavy downpours possible at times. Most of the Triangle will get between 0.75-1.00" of rain, but locally higher amounts of up to1.50" will be possible into tonight, especially right along the coast. As the storm system over the Carolinas departs to the northeast on Monday, a few lingering showers or flurries can still linger over the area, but accumulating snow or ice is not expected.High pressure will start to build back over the region later in the week from Tuesday to Thursday, ushering in sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will finally rise back to near-normal levels by Thursday, and even into the 60s for some on Friday as this high shifts eastward and sets up a south-southwest airflow.Have a great day!Steve Stewart