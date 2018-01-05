Cold snap continues into the weekend for Cumberland county

Frigid temperatures and potentially dangerous patches of ice will be the norm this weekend in Cumberland County.

Parts of Cumberland County are still a snow-packed mess. The snow and the cold can be a dangerous combination. Officials are now urging the public to stay home if they don't have to be out in the elements, but if they do, dress warmly enough to withstand the dangerously cold temperatures.About 6:30 p.m., temperatures were 34 degrees, but dropped steadily to the teens. The cold snap lingered throughout the county.It has knocked the breath out of Laura Bravinder, who is here from California visiting family."I've been here almost three weeks and I'm leaving Monday," Bravinder said. "I brought gloves and hats, but didn't bring a down jacket. I wasn't expecting it to snow. I knew it was going to be cold though."The Arctic blast from earlier this week left behind several inches of snow and ice. The cold weather caused a string of white flag nights to be in effect for those living out in the elements.NCDOT crews worked split shift around the clock to scrape, brine and salt roads statewide. It's smooth-sailing in most of the county for drivers tonight. As for the frigid temperatures, some say it's best to be prepared."I got on electric gear. I've got on long underwear, heated seats on the bike. We're good to go," said Ronnie Hutchins. "If you come out here with just a T-shirt or long shirt with no cold-weather gear on, you're going to freeze."