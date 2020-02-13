Weather

Seasonable Sunday

After a clear and rather chilly day across the Triangle yesterday, temperatures are expected to turn more seasonable to end the weekend.
As an area of surface high pressure begins to slide eastward towards the Atlantic coast during the day today, winds will transition from calm this morning to a light southerly flow by this afternoon. This, combined with ridging aloft should allow the high temperature to top out in the mid-50s.

Southwesterly flow will continue into the day on Monday as the center of high pressure will be centered off the Southeast coast. An approaching upper-level disturbance in the mid-South will bring increased cloud cover through the day, but a dry day is still expected as rain should stay west of the Piedmont. Temperatures will likely climb above average by the afternoon, with a high in the mid-60s expected for most.

As the disturbance continues eastward, rain will likely move into the coverage area after midnight early Tuesday morning. On-and-off shower activity may continue through most of the daylight hours Tuesday as the disturbance moves towards the coast.

Wednesday and Thursday will potentially have more potent storms as a system moves along the Gulf coast. The storm will be able to tap into plenty of Gulf moisture, but the question will be how far north the moisture can extend from this system. Due to discrepancies between models and given how close the depicted precipitation will be to the region, a couple of showers seems likely for now on Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart


