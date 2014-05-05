Cold Start to the Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the wake of the strong cold front that swept over the Eastern Seaboard yesterday and brought us a period of showery weather, it will be turning even cooler than the already below-normal temperatures that we had over the weekend. This chilly air mass has already dropped the Triangle into the upper 30s and low 40s, and with winds gusting generally between 20 and 25 mph, wind chills are around 30 in spots.Winds will be well aligned out of the northwest through the day, with strong winds aloft that will mix down to the surface. This will likely give us gusts of 25-30 mph this afternoon, and with temperatures only reaching the mid-50s it will be quite brisk and chilly. Those winds will diminish as the sun sets and the mixing stops, but the center of the high pressure area moving eastward behind the front will still be back over Mississippi.As winds become light and skies stay clear, radiational cooling will drop us into the mid-30s, and the coldest outlying areas likely end up at or below freezing.As the surface high moves eastward tomorrow into Wednesday, winds will be lighter and we stay nice and sunny. Temperatures will begin to moderate as an upper-level ridge builds back over the region; we recover back into the mid-60s tomorrow, but with the light winds we radiate back into the mid- and upper 30s tomorrow night.Wednesday warms a little more, and looks quite seasonable with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low to mid-40s. The warmer night will return as the flow becomes more east to southeast late Wednesday and Wednesday night.That light easterly flow will continue from Thursday into the weekend, bringing back higher moisture. This will allow some cloudiness to return, though any cloudy spells are likely to be mainly during the late night and early morning hours. Mild weather will return, with daytime readings in the low to mid-70s.Sunday could have a higher level of cloudiness, as a deeper easterly flow develops, but we should still remain dry and mild with a lack of any real shower trigger. The next chance of any organized shower activity is likely not until at least next Wednesday.Have a great week and try to stay warm today!Big Weather