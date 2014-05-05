Cold Start, Warm Finish Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures are forecast to make a return to seasonable levels today given a dry, but warm westerly flow in place under a largely sunny sky. With warmer air continuing to funnel back into the region, we will finally see low temperatures tonight level off at near-normal values in the mid-40s, thwarting the risk for any frost development.This high pressure area will be the driving factor for the regional weather pattern through the early week. As this high shifts to the south-southeast right off the Bahamas, warm air will continue to advance into the Carolinas, pushing high temperatures into the low 80s for most of the Triangle by Wednesday. Dew points should also make a gradual rebound into the lower 50s as well, but it will still remain comfortable.The next threat for rain to make it into the region will be late this week as high pressure gives way to a developing cold front tied to potent low pressure in the Upper Midwest. Showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms, are expected to arrive late Thursday or Thursday night, and will likely carry through Friday and into the weekend as this front slowly passes over the region.Have a happy Easter Sunday!Steve Stewart