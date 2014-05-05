Cold Start, Warm Finish for Easter Sunday

Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight be will be chilly but not as cold as last night. The National Weather Service office in Raleigh has issued a Frost Advisory for most of central NC from 2am-9am Sunday.

Easter Sunday will start off chilly but it will be bright and warm for the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through the middle of the week.


Then our weather pattern becomes more unsettled as shower/storm chances increase beginning Thursday and ramp up Friday into Saturday.

Have a happy Easter Sunday!

Steve Stewart
