Little Warmer Sunday

Another widespread freeze Saturday night into early Sunday with clearskies and calm winds will lead to temperatures bottoming out in theupper 20s and lower 30s across much of central North Carolina.A southwest flow out ahead of a very chilly Arctic air mass will makeSunday and Monday a warm pair of days. In fact, by Monday, some areasof central North Carolina will likely see highs at or above 70 with astrong southwest flow out ahead of the approaching Arctic air.The front will cross the area Monday night and it will turn breezy andsharply colder on Tuesday with some periods of light rain. By Tuesdayafternoon, temperatures will fall through the 40s and then many areascould see near-record cold on Tuesday night with overnight lows in the20s.Despite sunshine, the Arctic air mass will make it feel more likemid-January on Wednesday with highs only in the lower to middle 40sacross the area. Near-record cold will occur once again Wednesdaynight into Thursday morning with overnight lows in the lower 20s.Temperatures will then slowly moderate Thursday and Friday but willremain below-normal for this time of year. It should remain dry acrosscentral North Carolina, but showers may be possible at the beaches bythe end of the week.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart