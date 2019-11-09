Little Warmer Sunday

Another widespread freeze Saturday night into early Sunday with clear
skies and calm winds will lead to temperatures bottoming out in the
upper 20s and lower 30s across much of central North Carolina.
A southwest flow out ahead of a very chilly Arctic air mass will make
Sunday and Monday a warm pair of days. In fact, by Monday, some areas
of central North Carolina will likely see highs at or above 70 with a
strong southwest flow out ahead of the approaching Arctic air.
The front will cross the area Monday night and it will turn breezy and
sharply colder on Tuesday with some periods of light rain. By Tuesday
afternoon, temperatures will fall through the 40s and then many areas
could see near-record cold on Tuesday night with overnight lows in the
20s.
Despite sunshine, the Arctic air mass will make it feel more like
mid-January on Wednesday with highs only in the lower to middle 40s
across the area. Near-record cold will occur once again Wednesday
night into Thursday morning with overnight lows in the lower 20s.
Temperatures will then slowly moderate Thursday and Friday but will
remain below-normal for this time of year. It should remain dry across
central North Carolina, but showers may be possible at the beaches by
the end of the week.
Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart
