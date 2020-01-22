u.s. & world

Iguanas fall out of Florida trees as temperatures drop

Temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida that iguanas are falling from trees,

Residents took to social media on Wednesday morning to share photos of the fallen, frozen iguanas.



The low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas won't necessarily die. That means many will wake up as temperatures rise Wednesday.

The National Weather Service advised that the immobilized iguanas could fall from trees and look dead on the ground, though they are actually still alive.

Wednesday was the coldest morning in years across parts of Florida.

Miami dropped to 41 degrees - the coldest temperature in more than 9 years. The wind chill made it feel like the low 30s.



Forecasters warned of similar conditions back in 2018. During that cold snap, residents who found stiffened iguanas were advised to leave them alone, as they may feel threatened and bite once they warm up.

A two-week cold snap with temperatures below 40 degrees in 2010 killed off many iguanas, along with Burmese pythons and other invasive pests that thrive in South Florida's subtropical climate.

The good news is a warming trend is on the way. By Friday, temperatures will be near 80 in Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridawild animalswinteru.s. & worldwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Man accused of killing boss because he was pro-Trump
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
1st coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Driver slams into car parked in Raleigh driveway
NC man serenades wife as she battles brain cancer
Another NC county passes 2nd Amendment Sanctuary measure
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
UNC releases 2020 football schedule
'Outlet challenge' could cause serious injury, fire official warns
Bud Light cans spill on Texas road after fatal crash
Show More
Coronavirus kills 9 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Man killed in Johnston County rollover crash
Rape victims billed by Cape Fear Valley Health for rape kits
Frustration boils as McDougald residents told they can't yet go home
More TOP STORIES News