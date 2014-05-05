Cold, Sunny Start to Election Day

We've got another cold night on the way! Freeze Warning (purple) & Frost Advisory (light blue) in effect from 3am-8am Tuesday. Temps in the 30s, but not nearly as windy as last night. Bring all plants and pets inside. Stay warm! pic.twitter.com/aELr7Jsw7m — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) November 2, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect another cold night tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s. It won'tas cold as last night/this morning though because winds will be much lighter. Each county in central North Carolina is under either a Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory from 3am-8am Tuesday.Though Election Day starts off cold, it will be warmer tomorrow afternoon compared to this afternoon with highs reaching into the low to mid 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine tomorrow too. Other than the cold start to the day, there will be no weather woes throughout the day tomorrow.Temperatures will warm up into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s throughout the week. Each day features either full sunshine or partly cloudy conditions.Be Well & Stay Warm!Robert Johnson