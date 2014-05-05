Cold Sunshine Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday afternoon did have one last batch of moisture work through as colder air arrived; looks like it was just enough for a few flakes to be observed in the area!Today will be a very different story as high pressure reaches into the area from the west and gives us lots of sunshine. It will remain cold, as we start the day below the freezing mark and only recover back to the 40s as that colder air that arrived yesterday remains in place. At least it will be sunnier and out of the 30s!We'll keep our eyes on another trough that swings through New England tomorrow. We will see some scattered clouds reaching down into the Triangle as that swings by, for the morning or midday hours. These won't mean much, as sunshine returns. They could keep temperatures from recovering past the low 50s since they would be around during the prime heating hours.Once that northern system moves away, high pressure will build into the region for Thursday and Friday, with ridging aloft. This keeps us sunny with warmer temperatures as we end up back above normal. The one thing we have to consider is that there is an area of moisture that wraps around the high on Friday as the center gets offshore. This moist return flow looks to be aimed mostly east of us, but could at least get some clouds into the area. We'll continue to mention the chance for a touch of rain overnight, but can stress that the best chance of that happening would be to our east.Between that moist southeasterly flow and the next storm system approaching from the west, Saturday looks to start the weekend on a cloudy note, though it is dry - again depending on that moist flow to our east. The bigger question will be how things evolve with that next system as it moves through the Plains.The American model, as is typical, has a progressive system that takes a deepening storm up into the Great Lakes Friday night and Saturday, then eastward through Canada Sunday. This drags a cold front through here Saturday night that departs early Sunday. High pressure builds in behind it and remains into next week.On the other hand, the European model is slower with that system, and doesn't bring it into the area until Sunday, with just some showers. It then further complicates things by trying to cut off the upper-level energy over the Southeast, and developing a low along the front which gives us rainy weather Sunday night into Monday. The Canadian is somewhere between the two, bringing the front through slower without spinning up the extra storm.I am taking a compromised approach for now, making Sunday cloudier with the chance for precipitation all day, and talking about more clouds for Monday as well. There's still a lot of time to finalize that weekend forecast.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather