Carolina weather: 40s, rainy on Tuesday; 70s, sunny on Thursday

High pressure moving through New England will enhance the cool air with a northerly wind on Tuesday.Meanwhile, another low pressure disturbance will slowly move through the Carolinas. This storm will cause heavy rain and gusty winds that will batter the eastern part of the state and the Outer Banks throughout the day.Rain will come to an end Tuesday afternoon toward the border with South Carolina as the storm continues its trek up the coast.It appears the Triangle will be on the western fringe of the precipitation shield, but the storm will be close enough for Raleigh bring periods of rain throughout the day.The heaviest, steadiest rain will be to the east with less rain to the west.Rainfall amounts in and around Raleigh look to be on the order of 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch, higher amounts to the east. It will be cold enough at the onset across western parts of the state, especially west of Greensboro, Troy and Charlotte, for a period of wet snow, or at least a mix of rain and snow.High pressure will build eastward across the Southeast tonight as the storm quickly moves away to the northeast. That will set the stage for a nice day Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and a warmer afternoon.Some high clouds could sneak into the area later in the day as temperature top out in the upper 60s.Even though there will be more in the way of clouds mixing with the sunshine Thursday, it will still be a nice day as well with temps back into the 70s.Another storm system will approach the area Friday, bringing with it clouds and spotty showers.Clouds will linger into the weekend, though there should be a little more sunshine Sunday than Saturday despite the small chance for a shower.Have a nice Tuesday!Big Weather