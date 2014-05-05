Cold this morning but a warm-up later

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday was certainly unusually chilly for mid-May! The high of 57 for the day was set around 4 a.m., and temperatures spent most of the time in the 40s. This means that although we only broke the record low maximum for May 12 by a degree (it was 58 from 1960), the reality is that the day was much colder. Though it briefly recovered back to 51 in the evening after the rain ended, temperatures have since fallen to 39 as of 4 a.m. This is the new record low for today, also set in 1960.Despite the chill, we have a nice day in store today with high pressure centered over the Midwest in control.That high will slowly build toward us over the next few days, ending up off the Eastern Seaboard by the end of Saturday. This will bring us plenty of sunshine today, though with a 500mb trough moving into the region, some clouds will likely form during the afternoon. Still, temperatures will recover back to the low 70s. That upper trough will remain overhead tonight into tomorrow, so skies clear out overnight.Once again there will be the return of some clouds tomorrow afternoon. Due to the cool air aloft combined with the heating of the day, the risk for a pop-up showers is not zero the next couple of days, but if there are any showers that do occur, they will likely be widely scattered with most of us staying dry.As the high moves off of the coast over the weekend, the wind flow will turn more out of the southeast; the upper trough will also move away and it will warm aloft. This will bring temperatures back closer to where they should be for this time of the year. With it still a bit cool aloft Saturday, instability clouds return, though they should not be as widespread as today and tomorrow. The next system headed our way stays to our northwest through Sunday, so while there will likely be more clouds around, we stay dry.Current modeling keeps that boundary just to our north through Monday, which allows for a little more warming. How much will depend on whether or not we get sunshine; some temperature guidance has us in the upper 70s with some sun, while others have us holding in the lower 70s with more clouds and the risk of nearby showers. We're still leaning toward the higher end of things, though we did nudge temperatures down a couple of degrees for Monday afternoon.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather