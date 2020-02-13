Weather

Cold Today, but Warm This Weekend

A return of winter last night makes for a messy start in places this morning with icy and slushy spots on area roads. The good news is that this latest snow event will exit the area quickly this morning with snow/rain departing the Outer Banks after daybreak.

Our measurable snowfall drought has ended in Raleigh with a daily record of 2.5" of snow at RDU. The last time we picked up measurable snowfall was back on Dec. 10, 2018, when we had 1.9 inches.

The large ridge of high pressure area forcing the cold air into the region will expand east and south over the eastern United States today. This will usher in a dry, stable weather pattern that leads to clearing for today that lasts into Sunday. Despite sunny conditions, cold air will linger throughout the region today, keeping high temperatures in the upper 30s for much of the forecast area.

The large high pressure system is expected to drift to the east over the Atlantic by late Sunday. The highs will push into the 50s tomorrow and 60s will return in spots on Sunday. The high pressure will push upper-level disturbance migrating east out of the Rockies to force warm, moist air back into the region. This will lead to the threat for rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. And it will stay rain with overnight temps staying in the 40s.

Have a great Friday and get ready for a warmup!

