Weather

Cold Weather Headed In

A high pressure system will provide the Carolinas with a good deal of sunshine today. But, after an exceptionally chilly start, most temperatures this afternoon will be in the middle or upper 60s.

Even though most temperatures should encounter a bit of an uptick tomorrow, the wind will have more of a southwesterly component and temperatures will make it into the lower 70s.


Later tomorrow and early tomorrow night, clouds associated with the next front will quickly start to gather. These clouds will be accompanied by a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, especially later tomorrow afternoon and early tomorrow night. Rainfall totals are expected to be on the light side, with most locations averaging less than 0.10 of an inch. And we are not expecting any severe weather at this time.

This upcoming Mother's Day weekend will be unusually cool in the Carolinas.

Although it will be sunny Saturday, most temperatures will fail to get any higher than the lower 60s. We're also going to have to address the likelihood that Saturday night and Sunday morning will be cold enough, and the wind will be light enough, for widespread frost. I would not be surprised to see a frost advisory issued from the NWS as we get closer to the weekend.

Sunday afternoon will be a bit warmer, and it will remain dry in the Triangle during the first half of next week. Daytime temperatures will be mostly in the low and mid-70s, but it will become warmer by Thursday with afternoon temperatures finally going above average. We will approach 80.


Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather


