Dry Week Ahead

After the balmy weekend, we will have one more day of unseasonably warm weather across Central North Carolina today.

Clouds will give way to some sunshine at times and afternoon temperatures will again rise well into the 60s and reach 70 degrees Fahrenheit on some area thermometers.

Following a cold front that will cross our region this evening, without any precipitation, a cooler air mass will begin to move in tonight.

Under a clear to partly cloudy sky, readings will fall to near 40 degrees by sunrise tomorrow.

The rest of the work week will continue to be dry with some sunshine each day. Daily high temperatures will not be far from 50 degrees from tomorrow through Friday with nighttime lows near or just below freezing.

The weekend weather may see a wintry mix as a storm system moves through the Southeast. Stay tuned for more details on this developing weekend weather concern during the next few days.

Have a great Monday!

