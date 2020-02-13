Cooler Today

Couds hanging tough over the region should at least partially break up this morning, however the cold front that moved through our region on Friday night will end up stalling from southern Georgia. An area of low pressure forming along the stalled front over northern Texas will move eastward later today. This wave of low pressure will cause the front to move back northward as a warm front from Saturday night into Sunday. As this occurs, clouds will thicken and lower late this afternoon, and these low clouds will hang tough on Saturday night and Sunday.This wave of low pressure is currently projected to track over northern Georgia and northern South Carolina throughout the day on Sunday, bringing rain showers to the Triangle beginning early Sunday morning. The showers will transition into a lighter rain or drizzle Sunday afternoon as another wedge of cool, moist air pushes southward down the eastern slopes of the Appalachians. An area of high pressure moving by well to our north will keep a moist, easterly fetch present across our region later Sunday into Sunday night. It will remain cool and damp on Monday morning before some drying may try to take place Monday afternoon as the easterly flow lightens up and turns more southerly.However, another cold front will move into the eastern United States on Tuesday. This front will move from north to south through Central North Carolina Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening with a shower or two. In the wake of this front, dry and stable air will move in from the north Tuesday night as high pressure moves into the northeastern U.S. This will lead to a dry, pleasant and at least partially sunny day on Wednesday in the Triangle.Cold air across the northern U.S. and warm, moist air in place across the southern U.S. will help to maintain a zone of unsettled weather across parts of the Carolinas during the latter part of next week. A warm front moving northward from the Deep South will bring another round of rain to the region on Thursday. Warmer weather will follow as that warm front moves north of Central North Carolina, leading to a warm and rather humid, but dry, day on Friday.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart