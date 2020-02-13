Warm Again Today

A cold front will slide across North Carolina this afternoon with some light rain showers ahead of the front through the midday then perhaps a broken line of showers this afternoon with the actual frontal passage. Prior the frontal passage, temperatures rise with highs today heading up into the mid-70s, but don't get too used to that warmth!In the wake of that cold front, drier and more stable air will move in tonight as high pressure builds in from the northwest.There will be enough dry air moving into the region to bring a break up in the clouds later tonight. Cooler air will begin to filter in and this kicks off a cooling trend that will last into this weekend.Our cold front today will move south and end up stalling across southern Georgia westward to northern Texas. An area of low pressure forming on the stalled front over northern Texas will move eastward Saturday. This wave of low pressure will cause the front to move back northward as a warm front later Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday.This will lead to thickening and lowering clouds later Saturday then some rain later Saturday late night.This wave of low pressure is currently projected to track over northern Georgia and northern South Carolina during Sunday bringing rain showers to most of the viewing are by Sunday morning through the afternoon with light rain tapering off by the late afternoon.This storm system will move just off the Carolina coast Sunday evening and drier air will move back into the region from the north for Sunday night. This dry weather will last through Sunday night through Monday of next week.Have a great weekend!Bigweather