Weather

Showers & T-Storms Today

In the Carolinas today, most temperatures will be rising well into the 60s ahead of the cold front. Some places, especially those located east and southeast of the Triangle, temperatures should peak in the low or mid-70s. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed much of the eastern Carolinas in their marginal risk category for severe weather today.



Although a widespread tornado outbreak is not expected, there still could be some wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and a drenching downpour this afternoon.

Once this cold front pushes through, winds will turn towards the northwest by tonight. This northwest wind flow will bring an end to the wet weather, while also ushering in much cooler air. Temperatures should quickly fall into the 50s and 40s by early this evening, and then drop down through the 30s the rest of tonight.

High pressure will move southeast. The clockwise flow around this high and the counter-clockwise wind flow around the storm moving off the Northeast coast will help funnel colder air into Central North Carolina tonight and tomorrow. In fact, temperatures across Central North Carolina will be mostly no higher than the 40s, or at least 5 degrees Fahrenheit lower than normal tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures on Thursday will run about 10 degrees below the seasonal averages. This will set the stage for very cold conditions tomorrow night. Many thermometers by early on Thursday morning will be in the lower 20s away from the urban areas.

High pressure will remain in full control of the weather across the region through Friday. This will support dry weather through Friday.

Clouds will increase on Friday afternoon as a storm starts to form over the Gulf of Mexico. This storm is expected to move northeast, but the exact forecast track is highly uncertain. The farther north this storm tracks, the more likely it will bring Central North Carolina some rain during Saturday.

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigeweather



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather risk for NC could bring storms, damaging winds
Parents upset after consultants' decision to keep MVP cirriculum
Documents show UNC paid $75K to keep Confederate group off campus
Raleigh man's academy gets young people on right track
Police investigating string of Wake County hair salon thefts
City of Durham workers claim hostile work environment, demand change
New program lets students report school concerns anonymously
Show More
Couple marries at Calif. grave to honor bride's grandfather
Vance SRO fired after slamming 6th grader to the ground; new allegation surfaces
Man charged for vandalizing Fayetteville gravesite
Airplane strikes several others, catches fire in Lee County
2nd suspect arrested in death of man after shooting, crash in Clayton
More TOP STORIES News