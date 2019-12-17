Showers & T-Storms Today

Over 20 million Americans are under a Marginal (Cat 1 of 5) Risk for severe weather today, including the SE 1/2 of our viewing area. Biggest threat=damaging winds #ncwx pic.twitter.com/SA5ZpdqaOh — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 17, 2019

In the Carolinas today, most temperatures will be rising well into the 60s ahead of the cold front. Some places, especially those located east and southeast of the Triangle, temperatures should peak in the low or mid-70s. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed much of the eastern Carolinas in their marginal risk category for severe weather today.Although a widespread tornado outbreak is not expected, there still could be some wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and a drenching downpour this afternoon.Once this cold front pushes through, winds will turn towards the northwest by tonight. This northwest wind flow will bring an end to the wet weather, while also ushering in much cooler air. Temperatures should quickly fall into the 50s and 40s by early this evening, and then drop down through the 30s the rest of tonight.High pressure will move southeast. The clockwise flow around this high and the counter-clockwise wind flow around the storm moving off the Northeast coast will help funnel colder air into Central North Carolina tonight and tomorrow. In fact, temperatures across Central North Carolina will be mostly no higher than the 40s, or at least 5 degrees Fahrenheit lower than normal tomorrow afternoon.Temperatures on Thursday will run about 10 degrees below the seasonal averages. This will set the stage for very cold conditions tomorrow night. Many thermometers by early on Thursday morning will be in the lower 20s away from the urban areas.High pressure will remain in full control of the weather across the region through Friday. This will support dry weather through Friday.Clouds will increase on Friday afternoon as a storm starts to form over the Gulf of Mexico. This storm is expected to move northeast, but the exact forecast track is highly uncertain. The farther north this storm tracks, the more likely it will bring Central North Carolina some rain during Saturday.Have a great Tuesday!Bigeweather