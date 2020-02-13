Colder & Breezy Today

Colder, and much drier, air continues to push eastward across the Carolinas today. In and near the Triangle, winds during the night have subsided quite a bit behind the latest front. Conditions during the early morning hours have been much different than yesterday, when fog blanketed the area and temperatures were mostly in the 50s.After starting out with temperatures around 40 shortly after daybreak, most places today will struggle to reach the lower 50s despite abundant sunshine. The colder air mass is expected to linger for the next few days. Through Saturday, most high temperatures will be in the upper 40s or lower 50s.A small upper-level disturbance will be swinging through the southeastern United States tomorrow. As this feature moves through Central North Carolina later tomorrow, tomorrow night and early Saturday, it could bring one or two hit-or-miss showers. In the southern Appalachians, snow showers are expected, and there could be a couple of inches that accumulate in the highest elevations. But, no important precipitation is expected east of the mountains tomorrow and tomorrow night, including in Central North Carolina.A dry, stable weather pattern is expected for the remainder of the weekend as high pressure builds over the Southeast. Warmer air is expected to migrate into the region Sunday and Monday as this high pressure moves to the east over the Atlantic. Therefore, temperatures will return to the 60s on Monday, then into the 70s on Tuesday. Clouds will build in on Monday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico flows into the region.A strong upper-level weather system moving through the south-central Plains early next week will force the development of a strengthening surface storm over the Plains states early next week. This low pressure system will move into the eastern U.S. Tuesday and Wednesday.This system should bring more wet weather to the Triangle.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather