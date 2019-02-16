WEATHER

Rain Arrives Today

Low pressure moving along a stationary front will enhance periods of
rain this morning. As this system continues eastward, the rain will

taper off, then the Triangle will dry out later today and tonight. It
will be a much cooler day with temperatures falling through the 40s.
Clouds will linger tonight as a second area of low pressure approaches
from the west. The second area of low pressure will cross the Ohio
Valley on Sunday and then pass by to our north Sunday night before
moving out to sea on Monday.

Its associated cool front will move in from the west Sunday and cross
the Triangle Sunday night before moving offshore on Monday. This will

cause a shower Sunday afternoon followed some rain Sunday night into
Monday morning, then drier air will follow Monday afternoon behind the
front. It will remain cool on Sunday with highs in the 40s then Monday
afternoon will be milder with brightening skies behind the front.
Looking ahead, a stronger and slow-moving third area of low pressure
developing near the Texas coast on Monday will head our way causing
more rain Monday night and Tuesday. The system will slowly pass to our

west and north Wednesday into Thursday and rain or drizzle will linger
both days.

Have a great weekend and stay dry!
Steve Stewart


