Low pressure moving along a stationary front will enhance periods ofrain this morning. As this system continues eastward, the rain willtaper off, then the Triangle will dry out later today and tonight. Itwill be a much cooler day with temperatures falling through the 40s.Clouds will linger tonight as a second area of low pressure approachesfrom the west. The second area of low pressure will cross the OhioValley on Sunday and then pass by to our north Sunday night beforemoving out to sea on Monday.Its associated cool front will move in from the west Sunday and crossthe Triangle Sunday night before moving offshore on Monday. This willcause a shower Sunday afternoon followed some rain Sunday night intoMonday morning, then drier air will follow Monday afternoon behind thefront. It will remain cool on Sunday with highs in the 40s then Mondayafternoon will be milder with brightening skies behind the front.Looking ahead, a stronger and slow-moving third area of low pressuredeveloping near the Texas coast on Monday will head our way causingmore rain Monday night and Tuesday. The system will slowly pass to ourwest and north Wednesday into Thursday and rain or drizzle will lingerboth days.Have a great weekend and stay dry!Steve Stewart