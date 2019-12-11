Rain will exit the area quickly this morning as drier air helps to scour out moisture across the state. The back edge of the moisture is already progressing into western North Carolina as of this writing and should continue to truck east this morning. Look for more sunshine at times for today, especially around the midday.High pressure will transition quickly into the area tonight and into Thursday, setting the stage for clearing skies and chilly conditions by Thursday morning. This high will shift off the coast of Cape Cod for Thursday night, keeping an easterly dry/cool feed of air at the low levels in place across the region.A quick-moving storm system coming from the Western states will cause a surface storm to form over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Thursday night and Friday. The combination of the high pressure area moving off to the east and the development of this surface storm will cause a quick return of low-level moisture. This will cause clouds to start showing up late Thursday with some drizzle or rain developing late Thursday night across western North Carolina and nearing dawn for Central North Carolina.Given temperatures at or just below freezing there's a concern for freezing rain and freezing drizzle by daybreak Friday morning over the western and northwestern parts of Central North Carolina, including western sections of the WTVD-TV viewing area. The threat for freezing drizzle/rain will be tied closely to what surface temperatures will be, which could be within degrees of freezing around daybreak Friday. Some exposed surfaces could become icy, especially for western and northwestern parts of the viewing area.Temperatures rise well above freezing later Friday morning, but the rain and drizzle could last most of the day as the surface storm moves northeast, just east of the Appalachians and right over Central North Carolina. This storm system will be north and northeast of the region by Friday evening, but moist air will linger into Saturday morning. Drier air will start to move in later Saturday morning and this will end any morning drizzle and lead to a brightening sky.This drier air brings a sunny day on Sunday along with mild afternoon temperatures.Another storm system moving into Northern California this weekend will move east and might cause another storm to form in the northern Gulf of Mexico early next week. This leads to increasing cloudiness Monday of next week and the chance for some wet weather Tuesday of next week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather