Rain Arrives Tonight

Hope you enjoyed the dry weather today, as we're in for a wet period that begins tonight and lasts through much of next week. The first in a series of disturbances will arrive tonight, and rain will spread into the region later this evening and become widespread by morning. By morning, temperatures will be in the mid 40s north to low 50s in the south.

The rain will continue through the morning hours tomorrow, but taper off in the afternoon. However, clouds and drizzle will persist through the afternoon, and temperatures will fall through the day. By late afternoon, temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s.

Skies will clear a bit briefly tomorrow night, but clouds will roll back in Sunday morning, and another round of rain will arrive. There could be a few showers by afternoon, but the most widespread rain will push in during the evening and overnight. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

For President's Day, rain in the morning will move out fairly early, and we could see the sun return briefly by afternoon. If we see some sun, temperatures will warm into the low 60s!

More rain is on tap for Tuesday and beyond next week.

Have a great weekend and stay dry!

