Coldest morning of the fall greets North Carolina

Many North Carolinians woke up to the coldest morning of the fall on Wednesday as they were rudely met by an early-season arctic cold front.
Wind chills were in the teens throughout many parts of the state and it to some, it feels even colder. Downtown Raleigh saw a temperature of 26 with a wind chill of 18 around 5 a.m. The average temperature for this time of year? 65. Wednesday night will see temps in the low to mid-20s.
ABC11 Meteorologist Don Schwenneker says the wind chills could be in the 30s all day long. Don says you'll need the coat, hat, gloves, scarf and all your winter gear if you're out this morning.
This is coming after a Monday where temps hovered topped out around 70. Compared to Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning is around 20 to 30 degrees colder for much of the viewing area. Tuesday saw temperatures drop considerably throughout the day and into the 30s by the evening.
SEE ALSO: Check these three things in your car before the cold arrives
The good news is that Wednesday is expected to be the coldest day of the next seven days.
The cold front is impacting much of the Gulf Coast and the East Coast. Ahead of this arctic cold front is a quick-moving storm system, bringing treacherous road conditions from the Plains into the Great Lakes. 20 states were under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory, from Colorado to Maine.
