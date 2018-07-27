ACCUWEATHER

The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire

EMBED </>More Videos

These terms sound similar but actually have different meanings, according to AccuWeather (AccuWeather)

If you've ever wondered the difference between containing and controlling a wildfire, AccuWeather has the answer.

Contained doesn't mean that the fire is almost out. When a fire is 85 percent contained, that means that 85 percent of the fire is contained from spreading while 15 percent is still burning out of control, AccuWeather said.

After the fire is contained, then comes the next step of controlling it. This involves strengthening the control line to make sure the fire can't grow. Once it is controlled, it can burn until it's out, according to AccuWeather. A fire is considered to be out when no hot spots are detected in the controlled area for several days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherfirewildfiresevere weatherbrush fire
ACCUWEATHER
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
How weather impacts fireworks shows
More accuweather
WEATHER
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Shower Chances For Weekend
Video shows beachgoers forming human chain to pull people out of water at Emerald Isle
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
More Weather
Top Stories
Serious crash closes I-85 southbound in Durham
Hidden History: The lost community beneath Jordan Lake
Death investigation underway after body found inside burned up car
NC police department shut down after police chief, officer arrested
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
NC family stunned when rattlesnake slithers onto boat
Everything you need to know about Raleigh Supercon
MoviePass temporarily goes offline after running out of cash
Show More
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Raleigh man charged after driving car into Raleigh Verizon store
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
National Lasagna Day: Perfect summer recipe
More News