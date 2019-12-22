Weather

Rain Tonight Through Monday

It's going to be another cool and cloudy day. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s across central North Carolina.

Clouds will thicken throughout the day as an area of low pressure in the Gulf moves northeast. Moisture will increase ahead of that storm system and that could spark an isolated shower this afternoon. Most of the rain pushes in from south to north late tonight, and it sticks around through Monday.

The heaviest rain will fall across the Sandhills. That's where rainfall totals could range between 1-2 inches. Farther north there will be a sharp cutoff of the rainfall. Totals near the Triangle will be closer to 1/4 to 1-2 inch.

Rain clears Tuesday, and a ridge of high pressure will build higher up in the atmosphere. That ridge will usher in a period of mild and quiet weather just in time for Christmas. Highs will reach the low 60s on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Highs in the 60s will last through the end of the week.

Have a great Sunday!

-Brittany



