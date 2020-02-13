Weather

Wet & Cooler Tomorrow

Clouds will linger throughout the remainder of the night along with a light, spotty shower. Temperatures will only dip into the mid 40s overnight.

Tomorrow will start off wet with showers for all of central North Carolina in the morning. Showers will migrate from the northwestern counties to the southeastern counties. The entire region will be left with a spotty shower by the early afternoon. Afterward, it will remain rather cloudy and cool due to a persistent northeasterly wind. This will cause temperatures to only reach into the low to mid 50s, around 6-10 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Monday will be a bit cool as well with mostly cloudy sky and the chance of a shower late at night.

Saint Patrick's Day will start off with some rain in the morning before skies clear and allow for highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Spring arrives on Thursday with a few showers as well and Friday looks to be unseasonably warm as temperatures climb into the upper 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Robert Johnson


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roy Cooper orders all public K-12 schools to close
LATEST: 2nd Harnett Co. resident tested presumptive positive for COVID-19
Trump's doctor says president has tested negative for novel coronavirus
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Volunteers pack 100+ meals for seniors, students who rely on school lunch
1 dead, multiple others injured in crash on I-95 in Johnston County
France, Spain join Italy in massive lockdowns to fight COVID-19
Show More
Grocery stores cutting hours in response to coronavirus
Child tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting Jazz player
Coronavirus fears fuel Friday night downturn in Raleigh nightlife
Apple closes all stores outside of China in response to coronavirus
Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries of New Orleans arena workers
More TOP STORIES News