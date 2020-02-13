Wet & Cooler Tomorrow

Clouds will linger throughout the remainder of the night along with a light, spotty shower. Temperatures will only dip into the mid 40s overnight.Tomorrow will start off wet with showers for all of central North Carolina in the morning. Showers will migrate from the northwestern counties to the southeastern counties. The entire region will be left with a spotty shower by the early afternoon. Afterward, it will remain rather cloudy and cool due to a persistent northeasterly wind. This will cause temperatures to only reach into the low to mid 50s, around 6-10 degrees below average for this time of the year.Monday will be a bit cool as well with mostly cloudy sky and the chance of a shower late at night.Saint Patrick's Day will start off with some rain in the morning before skies clear and allow for highs in the mid 60s.Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Spring arrives on Thursday with a few showers as well and Friday looks to be unseasonably warm as temperatures climb into the upper 70s.Have a great weekend!Robert Johnson