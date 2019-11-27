A Nice Thanksgiving!

The rain we had today has shifted off the coast and skies will clear tonight. It'll become breezy with lows in the low and mid 40s.Look for continued breezy conditions for Thanksgiving with temperatures running 5-10 degrees cooler compared to today, but there will be lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s.High pressure will be firmly in command of our weather through at least Saturday before our next storm system approaches the eastern United States. It'll be cool Friday and Saturday with highs in the low and mid 50s. Sunshine on Friday will five way to increasing clouds Saturday.A cold front drives into North Carolina Sunday helping to touch off showers for the area. The rain will move out during the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Dry but chilly weather is on tap for Monday.Snow may be possible for the mountains from Sunday night through next Tuesday thanks to this incoming cold air mass. This may help to generate a few inches of snow accumulations for the favored higher elevations of the Appalachians in North Carolina.Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!Chris