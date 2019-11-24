Sunny and Nice Monday

High pressure will settle overhead tonight with less wind and clear skies. It will be a chilly night with most locations dipping down into the 30s with patchy frost.After a chilly start, tomorrow will turn out nice with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will shift offshore and a light southerly flow will bring milder air into the region with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.Tuesday will be another pleasant day with sunshine for the most part, along with mild temperatures in the 60s.A storm tracking through the central Plains Tuesday will race across the Great Lakes and toward the Northeast Wednesday. The trailing cold front will near from the West Wednesday with more in the way of clouds and perhaps a shower. However, at this point Wednesday does not appear to be a washout.High pressure will return for Thanksgiving Day resulting in plenty of sunshine and a breeze at times. Afternoon temperatures will top off in the upper 50s. Dry weather is expected to last through Friday.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell