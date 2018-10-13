WEATHER

Fall Weather Continues!

Surface map this afternoon shows high pressure centered across the Tennessee Valley. We will see some high, patchy clouds move into the region from the west this evening into tomorrow. This will keep temperatures into the 40s overnight.
High pressure moves into the mid-Atlantic tomorrow. Still a few clouds will remain across the region. High pressure shifts offshore tomorrow evening into tomorrow night. The flow returns from the south tomorrow night and overnight temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than

tonight. There will also be an increase in the humidity later tomorrow night into Monday. We will be between systems on Monday with a cold front advancing across the Tennessee Valley and high pressure across the western Atlantic. As mentioned before, it will be more humid on
Monday compared to this weekend and temperatures will be 10-15 degrees warmer than this weekend.
Clouds increase Monday night and there will be some rain around the region on Tuesday as the front crosses the region. We will have to watch a weak wave that can form along the front Tuesday night that can spread a few more showers into the region as the front slowly pushes south across
the Carolinas. Depending on the push of the front and that wave along the front there can be some lingering showers around the region on Wednesday morning.
Surface high pressure brings cooler and dry weather to the region later Wednesday through Friday.

Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart
