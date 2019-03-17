Cool & Dry Week Ahead

Cool Canadian high pressure centers will cross the region over the next several days causing temperatures to remain below average with high temperatures in the 50s during the day and lows in the 30s at night. Expect a good deal of sunshine during the days and fair skies at night as the atmosphere will be starved of moisture. The coldest nights will be Monday and Tuesday night when low temperatures will be close to or just below the freezing point.High pressure will shift offshore on Wednesday and maintain dry conditions across the Triangle with some sunshine and it will turn milder with an afternoon high temperature in the mid-50s, but still well below average. A weak area of low pressure will move in from the west on Thursday with more clouds than sun and it will most likely remain dry with afternoon temperatures warming to near 60, which is still below the normal high temperature of 65. Later in the week, a cold front will track to the south across the Triangle on Friday with a few clouds and highs in the mid-60s followed by a possible cooldown behind the front on Saturday.Have a great day,Steve Stewart