Dry Through The Weekend

It's going to be another cold night with lows in the 30s. Clouds will also increase as a weak cold front slides through central North Carolina. Behind that front high pressure will build across the region keeping things quiet through the end of the work week.

A cold front will move through the state Friday, but moisture will be limited so no rain is expected at this time. Highs behind the front will drop to the upper 40s on Saturday.

This surface high pressure area will move east of North Carolina on Sunday. In response to this, the lower-level wind flow will turn more southerly. This will bring an increase in low-level moisture and cause low-level clouds to increase across central North Carolina Sunday afternoon.

Another cold front will approach the state early next week bringing rain on Monday and Tuesday. Southerly flow ahead of the front will warm highs to the 60s.
Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell



