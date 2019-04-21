Drying Out

Numerous showers developing off to the west this afternoon in association with the large upperlow
sitting over Kentucky. The bulk of this shower activity likely remains to the west
of the Triangle but a few are likely to drift into at least western parts of the viewing area. Most of
the activity will be between now and sunset as things will settle down with the loss of daytime
heating. That being said, a shower may still linger early tonight (esp. west) so we did add a mention
of that into the tonight forecast.
Upper low slowly passes by to the north tomorrow into tomorrow night. So, it'll be a fairly cool
day with plenty of fair weather cumulus clouds popping up, but any showers are likely to remain off to the north
so we just went with a dry forecast. Upper low finally leaves the picture for us on Monday as it
moves northward into New England. So, we see more in the way of sunshine Monday with warmer
temperatures.
The warming trend continues on Tuesday as the high pressure builds in and we see some low 80s.
Differences between the GFS and ECMWF show up Thursday with the front and how far south it
can push before it stalls. The ECMWF keeps the front hung up well to our north across VA on
Thursday while the GFS brings the boundary much closer to us. So, we did add some more clouds
to the forecast and at least a 'mention' of a small chance of a shower/t-storm.....the best chance
may be to our north too closer to the NC/VA border.
An upper trough will be moving across TX in the southern stream on Thursday and this feature
will push eastward across the Gulf Coast states Friday and Saturday. As this feature approaches, it
may turn more unsettled across the region with showers/t-storms possible both days. The best
chance for shower/t-storm activity these days may end up being just to our south, but given all the
uncertainty this far in advance, we included a shower/t-storm chance for the last 2 days of the
forecast period at this time.
Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart
