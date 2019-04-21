Drying Out

Numerous showers developing off to the west this afternoon in association with the large upperlowsitting over Kentucky. The bulk of this shower activity likely remains to the westof the Triangle but a few are likely to drift into at least western parts of the viewing area. Most ofthe activity will be between now and sunset as things will settle down with the loss of daytimeheating. That being said, a shower may still linger early tonight (esp. west) so we did add a mentionof that into the tonight forecast.Upper low slowly passes by to the north tomorrow into tomorrow night. So, it'll be a fairly coolday with plenty of fair weather cumulus clouds popping up, but any showers are likely to remain off to the northso we just went with a dry forecast. Upper low finally leaves the picture for us on Monday as itmoves northward into New England. So, we see more in the way of sunshine Monday with warmertemperatures.The warming trend continues on Tuesday as the high pressure builds in and we see some low 80s.Differences between the GFS and ECMWF show up Thursday with the front and how far south itcan push before it stalls. The ECMWF keeps the front hung up well to our north across VA onThursday while the GFS brings the boundary much closer to us. So, we did add some more cloudsto the forecast and at least a 'mention' of a small chance of a shower/t-storm.....the best chancemay be to our north too closer to the NC/VA border.An upper trough will be moving across TX in the southern stream on Thursday and this featurewill push eastward across the Gulf Coast states Friday and Saturday. As this feature approaches, itmay turn more unsettled across the region with showers/t-storms possible both days. The bestchance for shower/t-storm activity these days may end up being just to our south, but given all theuncertainty this far in advance, we included a shower/t-storm chance for the last 2 days of theforecast period at this time.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart